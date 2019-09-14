Actress gets jail sentence in college admissions scandal

A court in US has given two weeks jail sentence to actress Felicity Huffman for paying bribes to get her daughter admission in a American university. The federal court in Boston has sentenced the actress jail sentence on September 13.

The actress has pleaded guilty in May. Her sentence include a fine of $.30,000 and 25 hours of community service.

The actress aged 56 is the first parent to be sentenced among the 50 people included scam. These parents has used bribes to get their children admission in premium US universities.

The admission scandal erupted in March this year after the main man behind the scam William ‘Rick’ Singer confessed that he had runned a system to help non-athletic students to get scholarships.