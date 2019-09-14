Kashmiri militants are ‘Pak-purchased boys’,says J&K governor Malik

Dubbing militants in Kashmir as “Pak-purchased boys”, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday warned them that they “will soon get killed” if they do not “mend their ways” and stop threatening apple growers against selling their produce outside the Valley.

“Some Pakistan-purchased boys are roaming around (in the Valley) and threatening to kill orchardists to stop them from selling their fruit to outside markets,” said Malik, addressing a gathering after laying foundation for state cancer institute here.

“I am telling them to mend their ways as I don”t know whether the fruit dealers will die or not but there is a guarantee you will soon get killed,” said Malik in a stern warning to terrorists.

The gubernatorial warning came barely two days after he launched the market intervention scheme, aimed at securing optimum prices to apple growers at a time when normal life continue to remain paralysed in the Valley since the Centre decided on August 5 to revoke the state”s special status from October 31.

Talking of the irreversibility of the Centre”s decision to nullify Art 370 and revoke the J&K”s special status, Malik said, “The wheels of history does not go backwards.”

Describing the developments as an “opportunity” for the state, he said, “The Centre has opened its treasures for the overall development of J&K”.