“No Hindustan without RSS”,says BJP chief

New Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia, who has an RSS background, said there would have been no Hindustan if not for the Sangh.

He also hit out at the ruling Congress in the state, alleging it has betrayed the farmers and the youths, and law and order situation has deteriorated under the Ashok Gehlot government.

“The BJP will play a sharp, strong and effective role as opposition — both inside and outside of the house. We will try to make Rajasthan free from the Congress,” the 55-year-old MLA told reporters at the party headquarters here after being appointed as the state president.

A large number of party workers and leaders congratulated him and garlanded him in the headquarters for his elevation. BJP national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje congratulated him over phone. Poonia, a Jat leader, said that taking all castes and communities along will be his priority.

When asked about his RSS background, he said, “If there was no RSS, there would have been no Hindustan. Because RSS is such a big force, ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron) is respected all over.”