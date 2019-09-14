Pakistan’s name removed from border pillars on orders of Prime minister

Pakistan’s name removed from the border pillars on the order of Bangladeshi Prime Minister. This was informed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). BGB informed that all Bangladeshi border pillars have been renamed ‘BANGLADESH/BD instead of ‘PAKISTAN/PAK’. This was done after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s order.

After the India and Pakistan partition in 1947 more 8,000 pillars were installed in which ‘IND-PAK/INDIA-PAKISTAN’ label was engraved.

After long 48 years of the country's independence, members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) have removed Pakistan's name from all the border pillars erected after the partition of the Indian subcontinent.

These border pillars were erected in border areas of Jessore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Satkhira, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Jamalpur, Sylhet, Comilla, Chittagong and Mymensingh.