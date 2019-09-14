Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan’s name removed from border pillars on orders of Prime minister

Sep 14, 2019, 07:42 am IST
Pakistan’s name removed from the border pillars on the order of Bangladeshi Prime Minister. This was informed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). BGB informed that all Bangladeshi border pillars have been renamed ‘BANGLADESH/BD instead of ‘PAKISTAN/PAK’. This was done after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s order.

After the India and Pakistan partition in 1947 more 8,000 pillars were installed in which ‘IND-PAK/INDIA-PAKISTAN’ label was engraved.

These border pillars were erected in border areas of Jessore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Satkhira, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Jamalpur, Sylhet, Comilla, Chittagong and Mymensingh.

 

