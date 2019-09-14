Woman inserts metal spring in her vagina for this shocking reason

A 31-year-old Chinese lady inserted a metal spring into her vagina believing it to work as an IUD or intrauterine device and prevent future pregnancies. Already a mother of three children, she wanted to have no more kids. But instead of taking proper birth control measures, she inserted the foreign metal object in her private parts. An emergency surgery had to be conducted on her to get the spring out of her body. When she visited the doctor, she was pregnant with the fourth child.

The incident took place in South China’s Guangdong province. The spring obviously did not work as a birth control and the lady was pregnant again when she visited the doctors. By now in her second trimester, she wanted to get the child aborted. When doctors conducted a few tests for checking the baby’s health, they realised there is a spring in her vaginal tissue.