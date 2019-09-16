Kashmiri Pandits Conducts Rally in this Nation, Supports Scrapping of Article 370

The Kashmiri Pandit community in Australia on Sunday held a march supporting the Indian government’s move to scrap Article 370 which conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir.

As the march progressed, other members of the Indian-Australian community joined. The rally was from Victorian state parliament to Federation square. Some of them gave accounts of how they had to leave their ancestral homes in 1989-1990 due to militancy. People sang patriotic songs, held the Indian national flag and banners in which it was written: “J&K is our Homeland”.