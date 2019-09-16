Pride of lions wander in the streets of Gujarat: Video

People living in Junagadh city in Gujarat become shocked to see a pride of lions wandering in the streets. It is supposed that the lions may have entered the city as heavy rain is continuing in the Junagadh district.

The video of pride of lion wandering in the city has stormed the internet. 7 lions can bee seen in the video.

#WATCH Viral video of a pride of lions seen roaming around a city road in Junagadh, which is near Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/QnpNQrb5yX — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Junagadh is situated in the valley of Girnar mountains. The lions may have come from the Gir forest nearby the city. Gir forest is the only home to the Asiatic Lions.

Earlier crocodiles has been seen floating in Vadodara in Gujarat. The crocodiles came in the hear of the city due to flood.