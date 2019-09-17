Central American countries hit by ‘Blackout’, Millions affected

Four central American countries-Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua are affected by total power outage from Monday following a failure in Central American Power grid.

Honduras is the hardest affected with all of its territory and about 9 million inhabitants spending the darkest night they have ever experienced. Following the power outage traffic, bank transactions and almost all of the civilian life was made to an abrupt stall with many confused what to do next. Leonardo Deras of Honduras’ state electric company said at a news conference that the problem arose from overload at a substation on the Caribbean coast. Honduras government said it would take three to four hours to revive the grid.

El Salvador and Guatemala also had partial outages.

The four nations plus Costa Rica and Panama have shared a linked electrical network since the late 1980s.