Eranjoli Moosa- The man behind popular Mappila songs dies at 75

Eranjoli Moosa who penned many popular Mappila songs died on Monday succumbing to age-related illness. He died at his home in Thalassery after a month-long treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode for a lung ailment. He was 75 years old.

The viral song ‘Manikya malar’ in the movie Oru adaar Love was written by him and he himself has performed the song on various stages. He had been the judge for various reality shows in his later years.

“Mailanji Arachallo”, “Kettukal Moonum Ketti” ,”Fathima “are the most popular songs sung by him among hundreds of others. He has also sung for the theatre and acted in the movie Gramaphone as an old musician running a forgotten music store. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered condolences saying Moosa had played an important role in popularising Mappila songs.