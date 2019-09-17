Sushmita Sen shares adorable pictures with her boyfriend

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has revealed that she is in a serious relationship with Rohman Shawl.

The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old model Rohman for a quite a long time. The couple have been together for quite some time.

Earlier in an interview given to Sushmita Sen has revealed how she met with him. “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was’, Sushmita Sen said.

The duo are enjoying a vacation in Maldives. The actress has shared the adorable pictures of their vacation on her social media handle.