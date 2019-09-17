Sushmita Sen shares adorable pictures with her boyfriend

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has revealed that she is in a serious relationship with Rohman Shawl.
The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old model Rohman for a quite a long time. The couple have been together for quite some time.
Earlier in an interview given to Sushmita Sen has revealed how she met with him. “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was’, Sushmita Sen said.
There can be strength, form, flexibility, balance…& yet this is impossible to do without trust!! ????You lucky man @rohmanshawl I bend backwards for you…literally!!???I know you got me, poetic as always Rooh meri!?#sharing #ourdiscipline #togetherness #love #trust #respect #friendship #duggadugga ????I love you guys!!!
The duo are enjoying a vacation in Maldives. The actress has shared the adorable pictures of their vacation on her social media handle.
Happy happy happy birthday to you my precious one, Alisah !! Gabdu has finally entered double digits (10) !! You my wise one are gods gift to the universe ( pun intended) ? I love you so so much tingaa !! Rise & shine always ? #birthdaygirl #love #memories #maldives #birthdaytrip
