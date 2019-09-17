Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shares an old video to reveal the double stand of Congress

Congress has reacted against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s demand to make Hindi as the National language. Now intervening in the issue, the Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju shared an old video clip of former home minister P.Chidambaram saying that he hopes efforts to make Hindi as the country’s national language would continue.

In his tweet, Rijiju pitched for Hindi as a “unifying language”. “This video is only for Congress leaders. THE OFFICIAL LANGUAGES ACT, 1963 and “Hindi Diwas” started under Congress Govt. Now, what’s the problem with Congress party? Let’s respect all the languages of India and also accept Hindi as a unifying language of India,” he tweeted.

This video is only for Congress leaders. THE OFFICIAL LANGUAGES ACT, 1963 and "Hindi Diwas" started under Congress Govt. Now, what's the problem with Congress party? Let's respect all the languages of India and also accept Hindi as a unifying language of India. https://t.co/V48U7oILgz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 16, 2019

He also took a swipe at the Congress, remarking in Hindi, “Stand of Congress party on Hindi language. Now, tell this to your coalition partners.”

Shah’s tweet on Saturday on Hindi Diwas ignited a firestorm of protest in South India with leaders from almost all parties in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka warning against imposing Hindi as a national language.