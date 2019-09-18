54-year-old man arrested for trying to rape 8-year-old girl

The Gurgaon police has arrested a 54-year-old man allegedly for attempting to rape a minor girl. The incident occured in Gurgaon.

The man took the girl who was sleeping with her parents to his room. The accused is also a resident of the same building. After hearing the girl scream, her mother woke up and started looking for her. She reached the room of the accused where she found him sexually harassing her. The accused has fled the scene. But was arrested by police on yesterday.

He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.