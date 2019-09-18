Budget airlines in Saudi launches operation to Kerala

Flynas, a budget airlines in Saudi Arabia will launch its service to Kerala soon.The budget airlines will launch its operation to Kerala from October 16.

The airline will start service connecting Saudi capital Riyadh ahd Kozhikode.Flynas is the budget airliner in the oil rich country and it provides the cheapest fare to passengers.

The ticket bookings to Kozhikode International Airport has already started. Tickets are available at Saudi Riyal 634. The service will be on monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The flight departing from Riyadh at 00.50 am will reach Kozhikode on 8.35 am. The flight will leave from Kozhikode at 9.25 am and will reach Riyadh at 12.00.

Flynas also have connection flights to various Saudi cities. The free baggage limit is 20 kilo. Extra baggage can be taken with paying money.