At least 30 civilians killed in airstrike

In Afghanistan, at least 30 civilians were killed and 40 others were injured in an air strike. The airstrike was conducted by the US backed Afghanistan security forces in the eastern Afghanistan region.

A provincial council member in the eastern Nangarhar province informed that 30 farmers were killed and another 40 were wounded in a drone attack.

The officials explained that the airstrike was targeted at a hideout used by Daesh terrorists but it accidently aimed at farmers in a nearby filed. The attack was carried out on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the morning 20 civilians were killed and 90 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack in a hospital. The Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack.