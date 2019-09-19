Bollywood actress become a hot granny at 44 : Photos

Former Bollywood actress is aged only 44. And the actress at this middle age of life has become a grandmother for the .

The actress through her social media page has informed the news. Raveena’s adopted daughter Chhaya has gave birth to her second child recently. Raveena has shared some cute photos on her social media handle Instagram.

” Thanking the pantheon almighty . The baby comes home”, she captioned one photo.

On September 8 Raveena has shared the baby shower photo of her adopted daughter Chhaya. In the photo the actress can bee seen with her two adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya, and her two kids Rasha and Ranbir.

Raveena Tandon has adopted two girl children Chhaya aged 11 and Pooja aged 8 twenty three years ago at the very young age of 21.

Raveena married film producer Anil Thadani in 2003. The couple has two kids Rasha and Ranbir.