Government to outlaw ‘sex outside marriage’

The Indonesian government is all set to pass a new penal code. The new penal code will criminalises consensual sex outside marriage and introduces stiff penalties for insulting the president’s dignity.

The new criminal code is due to be adopted in the next week . The new penal code will replace the old a Dutch colonial-era set of laws which is not practised in the Islamic country.

Under the new laws,unmarried couples who “live together as a husband and wife” could be jailed for six months or face a maximum fine of 10 million rupiah ($710). The law also impacts homosexuals as gay marriage is not recognised in Indonesia.

There would also be a maximum four-year prison term for women who have an abortion, applicable if there was no medical emergency or rape involved. The code further introduces fines for some people who promote contraception, and a six-month prison term for unauthorised discussion of “tools of abortion”.

Insulting the government and state institutions also carries a prison term.