Inside Pics of Abandonded Japanese Sex Hotel Will Leave You Surprised

Dutch explorer Bob Thissen, 33, is known for exploring abandoned places, but this abandoned sex hotel in Japan left even him surprised. This love motel boasts bonkers bedrooms spaceship beds, merry-go-rounds, boxing rings and whatnot.

The motel on Honshu island, Japan has rooms with colourful furniture, moving beds, clusters of mirrors for you to perceive your partner from different angles and even a bondage room.

This place had the craziest rooms I’ve ever seen, including moving UFO beds, a rotating merry-go-round bed, a bondage room and many more,” said Bob(as quoted by The Sun).