New Apple iPhone 11 gets alot cheaper in US and Dubai, here is a comparison

Apple iPhone 11 loaded with fresh features is the new talk in the gadget world. The latest installment from the house of Apple comes in three variants- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max. The new series ranges in price mark above or below its predecessor iPhone XR, launched last year. However, all the 3 variants of iPhone 11 are a lot cheaper if purchased from the US or Dubai.

The most affordable iPhone 11 start at a price of Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage model. But one can get the latest iPhone 11 for an even lesser price in the US, where it will cost $699, which is around Rs 49,600. In Dubai, the price AED 2,949 or around Rs 57,000. Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with upgraded cameras, design overhaul with a square-shaped camera module, bigger batteries, and new A13 Bionic chipset.