Pakistan Analyst Discussing Kashmir Issue Falls Off his Chair. Watch Video

Pakistan cannot stop discussing Kashmir although it has been made clear that it is entirely an internal matter of India. Some of its ministers and even the P.M of Pakistan himself have fixated on the issue, and a couple of days before, the issue came for discussion in a Pakistan news channel. During the discussion, one of the analysts talking about Kashmir issue fell off the chair and the video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on September 16 on GTV, during a debate on the Kashmir issue.

It was Mazhar Barlas who fell from his chair leaving others in the discussion shocked. Seeing him falling off the chair, the news anchor was seen nervously biting his tongue. Watch the video here