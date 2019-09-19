US teenager arrested for buying Ak-47 to shoot down her Old school mates

An 18-year-old Oklahoma woman was arrested for making terroristic threats against her former high school, according to a Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The report says Alexis Wilson purchased a new AK-47 and took photos and videos of herself with the weapon.

Wilson allegedly showed a co-worker the videos and told her “that she was going to shoot 400 people for fun and that there were so many people at her old school that she would like to do it too,” according to an arrest report. Police said Wilson was making threats against McAlester High School in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma, about 90 miles south of Tulsa.

Wilson told investigating officers that “she didn’t mean the statement to sound the way it did and that she was just trying to teach her coworker to not be afraid of firearms,”The report says Wilson’s mother told investigators that her daughter had saved up to buy the weapon but that it wasn’t odd, “due to the fact that Alexis has always shot firearms and had hunted.”