Pavaratti( Thrissur) : A UKG student got thrashed by school headmistress for not wearing a bow. The incident happened on Chittattukara St.Sebastion Convent school.

On Thursday the girl was given a warning and was asked to wear the head bow together with school uniform. Later she was asked by the headmistress to present herself to which she did not oblige. This resulted in her getting beaten up as reported by the parents. The parents were aware only when the girl came home crying after school hours. She is currently admitted to a hospital. Pavaratti Police has registered a case and the parents are going to register a complaint in child line too.