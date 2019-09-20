Afghan Nationals arrested at airport for trying to smuggle heroin capsules into India

Five Afghan nationals who tried to smuggle 370 high purity heroin capsules into India were arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 14 in New Delhi. The passengers, who had arrived from Kandhar to Delhi airport, were intercepted and apprehended at the IGI Airport in a joint operation by the Air Intelligence Unit and IGIA Customs and Special Cell of Delhi police. The joint operation was conducted on the basis of specific intelligence indicating that these five passengers had ingested capsules containing narcotic substance.

According to officials, the capsules were found containing a white powdery substance which by preliminary narcotics testing emerged out to be heroin of high purity.

“Ingestion of capsules containing narcotics is a dangerous and rarely used modus operandi, typically employed for smuggling high purity/high value drugs,” Deputy Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport, Kalrav Rakesh Mishra said.

After taken into custody by IGIA Customs, they were produced before the duty magistrate and admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.