The Bank employes in the country has called for an all-India strike. All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) has called for the strike.

The organizations declared the strike in protesting against the merging of public sector banks. Both the organizations has called the strike on October 22.

Certain bank employees union had called for a two-day bank strike on September 26 and 27.