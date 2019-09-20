Chidambaram suffers back pain after chair and pillow denied in Tihar jail,moves to SC

Veteran Congressman and former union finance minister P Chidambaram who has been jailed since September 5 in Tihar jail complained of back pain on Thursday. According to his lawyers, the 74-year-old”developed back pain” as the authorities denied him chair or even a pillow in the jail. They raised a petition to SC on Thursday raising concern for their client. The SC on Thursday had extended his judicial custody till October 3.

“He doesn’t have a chair in the cell… there is no pillow for the bed, this is causing back pain,” the 74-year-old Congress leader’s lawyer Kapil Sibal told the top court. The 2 or three chairs outside the jail room which were used by the wardens and which Chidambaram used to sit were also taken away.

One of the counsels appearing for Chidambaram also moved an application seeking regular check-up and adequate supplement diet for his client in jail, asserting that he is facing various ailments and has lost some weight during his jail-term. Sibal requested the court to allow Chidambaram to be medically examined in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).“The health of any inmate is of concern. Whatever is permissible in law, would be done by the jail authorities,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.