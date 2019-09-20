Chopper scam middle man Christian Michel will be interrogated in Tihar jail by CBI

Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam will be interrogated by CBI in Tihar Jail. A Delhi court judge Arvind Kumar had given permission to CBI for questioning Michel starting from September 24 till 26.

The court had recently denied bail to Michel, who was extradited from Dubai and arrested by the ED on December 22 last year. On January 5 this year, he was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in another case registered by the CBI in connection with the VVIP chopper scam. Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.