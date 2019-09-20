Deepshikha Nagpal rules internet by her new photos

Bollywood actress Deepshikha Nagpal is ruling internet by her hot photos. The actress usually keep her fans busy by sharing her photos on social media handles.

Deepshikha Nagpal the actress turned director has entered the film industry in 1994. She has acted in both Bollywood and Tamil films. Later she turned into television series. She debuted as director by directing the film Yeh Dooriyan in 2011. She was the writer and producer of the movie. She appeared on the TV reality show Big Boss in 2014.