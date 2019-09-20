Gantz turns down Netanyahu’s offer for unity government in Israel

Israeli centrist Blue-White party chief Benny Gantz rejected an offer by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a governing coalition after Sept 17’s general election resulted in no clear winner. In the wake of inconclusive results, Mr. Netanyahu urged his main rival, Mr. Gantz, to pursue cooperation and form a unity government.

With nearly 97 percent of the votes counted on Thursday, Gantz’s Blue and White party won 33 seats while Netanyahu’s Likud secured 31 seats in Israel’s 120-member Parliament. Gantz (60) said he intended to form and lead a “broad, liberal, unity government”.