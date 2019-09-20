Iran diplomat warns of ‘all-out war’ if hit for Saudi oilfield attack

Iran’s foreign minister warned on Thursday that any attack on his country over a drone-and-missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry will result in “all-out war,” further pushing up tensions across the Persian Gulf. He, however, asserted that Iran does not want war but will not blink to defend itself when attacked.

The comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif represent the starkest warning offered yet by Iran in a long summer of mysterious attacks and incidents following the collapse of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, over a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the peace treaty signed by former US president Barack Obama. The US has said its military is “locked and loaded” to respond against the perpetrators. The US has been pinning Iran for the oil field attacks even though Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed the attack.

“We don’t want war, we don’t want to engage in a military confrontation,” Zarif told CNN on Thursday, noting it would lead to “a lot of casualties”.