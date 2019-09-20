Man accused of black magic burnt alive in Hyderabad

An auto-rickshaw driver Anjaneyulu hailing from Adrasspally in Shameerpet Mandal of the Cyberabad police commissioner was reportedly thrown alive on to the burning pyre of a woman by a group of people who suspected that he had performed black magic on the woman.

The woman Gyara Lakhsmi, 45, had developed an illness to which she was not responding to the treatments and died on Tuesday.The early investigation, police teams, who questioned family members of the deceased lady, Lakshmi, have prima facie found that those who went to the burial ground at night must have beaten Anjaneyulu on suspicion that he had performed black magic to kill her, the official said, adding that an in-depth investigation is underway.