Nurse and a two year old kid dies in tragic accident when truck rammed on to an Ambulance

Delhi: In a tragic mishap this morning a truck rammed on to an ambulance killing a two-year-old kid and a nurse. The accident occurred close to Delhi Noida Direct Flyway tollbooth which is an eight laned expressway which connects Delhi to Noida.

There were six people in the ambulance at the time of the incident. The ambulance was carrying a pregnant woman, her husband, and their two children. One child and a nursing staff identified as Sunil died. The four injured including the woman was rushed to AIMS hospital. The ambulance was carrying the patient from a private hospital to Safdarjung hospital Delhi. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. Delhi police are now tracking the absconding driver and had started an enquiry.