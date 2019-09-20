Pakistan Govt constructs new Airfield in PoK

Pakistan constructed a military airfield in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’s Manshera, which is 150 km from Srinagar. Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) new airfield is located along the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border. It is also within 250 km from Jammu. In addition to this, the PAF has an advanced landing ground (ALG) in Muzaffarabad. This ALG is 50 km from Manshera.

According to a report published in Times Now, the Pakistan government allocated 1,600 million Pakistani rupees for the project. The new airfield is only 20 km from Abbottabad, the place where US Navy seals killed Osama Bin Laden.