Porn actress found dead at home

A renowned porna actress was found dead at ther home. Jessica Jaymes was found dead at her home in San Fernando Valley in California.

The police has informed that they found many medicines from her home. The cause of the death is still not known.

Jessica Jaymes was one of the nicest big-name girls to me when I was new, and every time I’ve seen her after that. I felt welcomed by her, motivated by her many successes and grateful for a friendly face. I didn’t know her well, but I will definitely miss her energy. — Romi Rain (@Romi_Rain) September 18, 2019

The actress has aged 43. Jessica Jaymes whose actual name is Jessica Redding has started her career in adult film industry in 2002. She was a teacher before she joined the adult film industry. She was named the honey of the year in 2005. She has acted in more than 236 adult films.

oh sweet @jessicajaymes so beautiful, so kind, and so special. Always a bad ass. Just broken over this – you were too young and deserved so much more. Another angel. Love you Jessica- and so much love to those of us mourning her death. Hugs to you all — Alana Evans (@alanaevansxxx) September 18, 2019

” Rest easy beautiful. You were so kind and so generous, I’ll never forget you coming to take care of me after my rhinoplasty, you always had a way of making people laugh, and your energy was electric”, her co-star has tweeted.