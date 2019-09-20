Rahul amazed at how Howdy Modi event could mask the economic mess of India

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is amazed at what PM Narendra Modi is planning, to recover the crashed stock markets ahead of his ‘HowdyModi’ event in Houston, which he termed as the world’s most expensive event ever.



He said no event can hide the reality of the economic “mess” ‘HowdyModi’ has driven India into. “Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree. “At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs. the Houston event is the worlds most expensive event, But no event can hide the reality of the economic mess ‘HowdyModi’ has driven India into,” he said on Twitter.