Veteran Sushil Kumar bows out early from world wrestling champion ship

Veteran Sushil Kumar’s return to the World Championship after eight years lasted just six minutes as he lost his opening bout to Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev of Azerbaijan here on Friday. The 36-year-old two-time Olympic medallist has been struggling for long as he had made a first-round exit from the 2018 Asian Games as well.

Sushil Kumar using all his experience was on a strong position and managed a 9-4 lead but conceded seven points in a row to his opponent to lose his 74kg qualification round bout 9-11. The Azerbaijani wrestler later lost his quarterfinal bout to USA’s Jordan Ernest Burroughs, resulting in Sushil’s ouster from the championship.