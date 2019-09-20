Watch what happens to a Pakistani analyst during live TV debate on Kashmir : Video

A video clip of an analyst on a Pakistani news channel who fell of his chair during a live debate on Kashmir recently has been going viral on social media .

The incident happened on September 16 on GTV Live. The channel was discussing the Kashmir issue . The video shows one of the analysts, identified as Mazhar Barlas, suddenly falling off his chair, disappearing from the screen.

While the other panellist remained unfazed, the news anchor couldn’t control his reactions and was seen biting his tongue.

Many sharing the clip online inquired if the panellist was okay, while others slammed the anchor for his hilarious reaction.