Woman sets own house on fire while trying to burn ex’s love letters

A 19-year-old woman who was burning love letters from her former partner accidentally set her own house on fire. After burning the letters, she went to another room for a nap. The incident was reported from Lincoln, Nebraska, on Monday.

Ariauna Chantell Lillard (19) used a butane torch to burn the love letters after which she went for a nap in another room. Lillard woke up to the smell of a burning carpet after some time.

“She had used a small butane torch to light some letters on fire from her ex. But they weren’t lighting on fire so she set them down on the carpet and went to take a nap. She didn’t realize they were smoldering. They smoldered and set the carpet on fire, causing her to wake up when the smoke detector was going off,” a spokesperson of the Lincoln police department said.

On realising that there was a fire, she immediately called the emergency services for help. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.