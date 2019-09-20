Youth Cong protests near Nirmala Sitharaman’s home

The youth wing of the Congress staged a protest near Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s residence on Friday, slamming the Centre over unemployment and “critical” health of economy.

While the protesters were marching towards Sitharaman’s residence at Safdarjung Road, they were stopped by the police. “The economy and employment are in ICU at the moment and if the government really wants to do something to solve these crises then it should take some lessons from Dr Manmohan Singh,” Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV said. He claimed the present government had no concrete plan for uplifting the economic state of country.

The youth of the country is facing problems in finding jobs and there is growing disappointment and frustration among them. “Instead of addressing the problems, the government is trying to divert attention by highlighting irrelevant issues,” Amrish Ranjan Pandey, the media in-charge of the outfit, said.