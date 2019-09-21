Latest NewsInternational

Diplomatic blow to Taiwan:Pacific Island nation Kiribati switches allegiance to China

Sep 21, 2019, 05:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pacific island nation of Kiribati severed ties with Taiwan on Friday, switching its diplomatic allegiance to China in the second such defection in a week.

“Kiribati today officially notified us that it was cutting diplomatic ties with our country,” Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister, told reporters at a hastily organized press conference.”Today we are also announcing that we are dropping ties with Kiribati,” he added.

Earlier Soloman islands a Pacific archipelago and former British protectorate of some 600,000 people, also changed its diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close