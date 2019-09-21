Diplomatic blow to Taiwan:Pacific Island nation Kiribati switches allegiance to China

Pacific island nation of Kiribati severed ties with Taiwan on Friday, switching its diplomatic allegiance to China in the second such defection in a week.

“Kiribati today officially notified us that it was cutting diplomatic ties with our country,” Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister, told reporters at a hastily organized press conference.”Today we are also announcing that we are dropping ties with Kiribati,” he added.

Earlier Soloman islands a Pacific archipelago and former British protectorate of some 600,000 people, also changed its diplomatic recognition to Beijing.