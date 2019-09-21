Indonesian President suspends the law to ban Sex out of wedlock: Indonesia’s president has put the brakes on a draconian penal code that would impose prison sentences or steep fines for sex outside of marriage after an outcry from the public and civil rights groups. There was a vast outcry and thousands of people signed a petition urging President Joko Widodo to stop next week’s vote on the draft law, which enforces penalties for insulting the president’s dignity, having an abortion outside of medical emergencies or for giving unauthorized advice on contraception.

The sweeping legal changes, designed to replace a Dutch colonial-era set of laws, would also apply to foreigners, including the strict provisions that unmarried couples living together could be sentenced to six months in prison or face a maximum fine of £570.