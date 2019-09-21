Shooting at sports bar : 2 killed,several injured

Two people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a sports bar in Lancaster, S.C., the authorities said. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The gunman was still at large, the sheriff’s office said.

According to news agency AP, two adult males were shot and killed. Four injured victims were airlifted to medical facilities for treatment. The other four people were treated at local facilities for injuries considered noncritical. An eleventh victim was treated and released for minor injuries incurred after falling down while trying to flee.

The statement said authorities were not sure whether more than one person fired a weapon. Investigators have some information about a possible suspect but no arrests have been made.