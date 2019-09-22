By Poll in Kerala: Vellapally Natesan Predicts Who is Likely to Win at these Constituencies

Five seats in Kerala will hold by-polls on October 21 and this is looking like semi-finals before the big final( Assembly elections)The byelection will be held in Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Alroor, Ernakulam, and Manjeswaram. SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan has now predicted the winnability of certain candidates in these constituencies.

He said that BJP should consider Kummanam Rajasekharan at Vattiyorkavu and K Surendran and Manjeswaram and said that both leaders have chances of winning in their respective constituencies. He also recommended that CPI(M)’s arrogant style be changed for them to have a better chance of succeeding.