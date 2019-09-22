Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn’s interrogation will be held next April

A Japanese court plans to interrogate former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on April 21. He is accused of underreporting his remuneration by around 9 billion yen (Approximately 600 crore rupees) over eight years through March 2018.

The interrogation will be done by a district court and is expected to run for several days. The court will hear from the former as well as current Nissan employees as well, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. Ghosn is also facing charges of aggravated breach of trust for allegedly transferring personal losses from spin-off contracts to Nissan’s books, having Nissan to pay a Saudi businessman who extended credit to him and having a Nissan subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates make an improper payment to a distributor in Oman, according to allegations.