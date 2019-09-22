Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai slams media for making focus on her cleavage

Singer Jolin Tsai has lashed out at a Taiwanese media outlet for focusing on her cleavage in a news report. “Stop looking at my breasts” she slammed the media. Her post was believed to be in response to pictures of her celebrating her 39th birthday recently in Thailand showing her revealing too much cleavage. Revealing photos of the Taiwanese singer, who is famous for songs such as Dancing Diva (2006), were taken when she was having a four-day birthday bash with her family and friends in Pattaya, Thailand. Her birthday was on September 15.

In a status update on her official Facebook page, the Dancing Diva singer asked for the opinion of her fans on what kind of gender education they had gotten when the headline focused on her breast size. She ended her post with the hashtag body awareness.