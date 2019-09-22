Women’s college secretary arrested for demanding sexual favours from student

A secretary of a nursing college has been arrested by police for asking sexual favours from student. The Andhra Pradesh police has arrested S.Ramesh aged 42 who is the Secretary and Correspondent of Sara Grace College of Nursing e in Machilipatnam for sexually exploiting students based on a complaint from student.

A students has lodged a complaint against him accusing that he is asking sexual favours. He has been asking for sexual favours which the victim has refused many times. In July the accused has tried to rape the victim in his chamber. The victim had left the college hostel later.

The police has arrested Ramesh under The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013 and various sections under IPC. He was also charged under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He has been remanded in police custody by a court.