Marad Flat Demolition: Supreme Court Grills Kerala Government

The Supreme Court of India has grilled Kerala Government on the issue of Marad Flat Demolition. Kerala Govt has been reluctant to execute the S.C order on flat demolition and today, Chief Secretary of Kerala was subject to some intense verbal firing of the S.C judge.

Justice Arun Misra asked how much time the Kerala government need to take out the illegal constructions.” Why can’t you tell in how many days the order will be executed? Disasters like floods happen due to such violations of law. Don’t you know how many died in the floods,” asked Supreme Court. The whole country stood united for Kerala during floods. Such decisions( postponing the demolition) is the reason why disasters repeat. Kerala is protecting lawbreakers. If this is how things go, all violations in the state will have to be checked,” added the judge.

Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for the state government. He recommended that the case be postponed to Friday, the court did approve this request but added that the order from court will come exactly on that day.