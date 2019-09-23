‘The USA Loves India!’, says US President Donald Trump

The President of America Donald Trump has stated that the USA loves India. He stated this after the historic ‘Howdy, Modi’ programme in Houston. US President Trump has attended the event along with the Indian Prime Minister in the programme which was attended by more than 50,000 Indian people living in the US.

“The USA Loves India!’, Donald Trump tweeted.

Earlier in the speech Trump has describer USA as India’s ‘greatest’ and ‘most loyal friend’. He also praised Narendra Modi by saying that ” Under Prime Minister Modi the world is witnessing a strong, thriving and sovereign India”.

Donald Trump surprised the whole world by deciding to attend the programme which was arranged to honor Indian Prime minister.