‘ We appreciate India’s support and solidarity’ says Saudi Arabia

The biggest oil producing country in the world Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed that it is committed to meet India’s energy security needs and will work constructively with other oil producers to maintain market stability. This has been informed by the Saudi Ambassador Dr.Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati.

Dr.Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati in an interview given to a news agency has appreciated India’s support and solidarity to Saudi Arabia following the drone strikes which targeted the oil fields of the country.

“India condemned the attacks on our oil facilities and reiterated its resolve to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. As a friend and strategic partner, we appreciate India’s support and solidarity,” Al Sati said. He also said that Saudi Arabia is committed to India’s energy security and will meet any shortfall that may arise due to disruptions from other sources.

Earlier on September 14 a series of drone and missile attacks on oilfields of Saudi Aramco, the country’s national petroleum company, knocked out half of its daily oil production, severely impacting the global oil market and triggering fresh tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Yemen’s Houthi terror group has taken responsibility for the biggest-ever attacks on Saudi oil facilities.