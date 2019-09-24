Banking strike withdrawn

The 2-days national strike called by public sector bank employees has been withdrawn. The Unions in a joint statement informed this. The strike has been withdrawn after the finance secretary Rajeev Kumar has assured the unions that their demands will be considered.

The 2-day strike was announced protesting on the merger of public sector banks.

All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organization of Bank Officers(NABO) has announced the strike.