“Where do You Find Reporters Like this” ? Donald Trump Mocks Pakistani Journalist in Front of Imran Khan

U.S President Donald Trump was having a joint press brief with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and a Pakistani reporter found it to be the ideal time to make rhetoric on Kashmir. He went on with his speech that described India as the problem maker and Pakistan as the peacemaker in Kashmir, which annoyed Mr. Trump.

“Where do you find reporters like this? These guys are fantastic,” Trump asked Khan in a sarcastic way.

He then turned to the reporter and said that he is not asking a question but making a statement.