“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. How dare you!” :  Greta Thunberg questions global leaders

A young environmentalist from Sweden Greta Thunberg has questioned the global leaders on their double stand on environmental issues. She at the venue of United Nations Climate Summit has raised her voice against the negligence of global leaders in climate and environmental issues.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, yet I am one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystem is collapsing”, she said.

The 16-year-old environmentalist from Sweden has accused that the humanity is in the beginning of a mass extinction, an all the leaders can talk about is the money and fairy tales of economic growth.

“The eye of all future generations, are upon you, And if you choose to fail us. I say, we will never forgive you”, she said.

United Nations Climate Change Summits is attended by around 60 global leaders. The summit was called by UN Secretary General.